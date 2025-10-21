Snag those Thanksgiving week plane tickets... THIS week! Google with some details on when and where to buy

If you’re flying for Thanksgiving, the clock is ticking—and your wallet will thank you for paying attention.

According to Google, the sweet spot for snagging the best prices on Thanksgiving flights is about 35 days before takeoff. Translation: that’s right about now.

Sure, you could roll the dice and wait, but by the time you’ve carved the turkey, you might be wishing you’d carved out time to book that flight instead. The good news? You can still find decent deals up to about 24 days before your trip—so you’ve got a small window before prices start soaring faster than your plane.

And here’s where it gets festive (and expensive): while you’re at it, go ahead and think beyond Thanksgiving. The best time to lock in those Christmas flights is 51 days before the big day—which lands right around November 1st.

So, between buying Halloween candy, defrosting your turkey and making your Christmas list, add “book flights” to the mix. Because nobody wants to spend the holidays grounded—or broke!