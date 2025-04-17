Should servers be allowed to charge you EXTRA for being difficult?

A $5 surcharge for “whining” recently added to a customer’s bill

customer service
By Mike Kruz

What’s with all these extra fees restaurants charge, anymore?

Be mindful of those auto-gratuities, so that you don’t wind up over tipping, but ALSO, mind your p’s and q’s to avoid yet another fee for COMPLAINING!

It’s true! A person shared a photo online of a receipt showing that they were charged a $5 fee for, shall we say, “WHINING”??

See below ⬇️⬇️

whining fee

The customer says the fee was tacked on because they “informed them that they were served the wrong beer.” We don’t have any more details, but I’m sure there are some service industry people reading, wishing THEY thought of this!

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

