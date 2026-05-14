Should men toss the flip flops? At least one woman thinks so... Just trying to keep those feet cool this summer!

There’s apparently a full-on internet debate happening over men wearing flip-flops this summer… and honestly? Some of us may need to take a long hard look at our feet before sliding into those thong-style sandals!

A woman on TikTok went mega-viral after making an emotional plea begging men to stop wearing flip-flops because they’re “gross,” and the comments somehow made it even funnier. Complaints ranged from toe hair… to the dreaded jeans-and-flip-flops combo… to one poor guy getting roasted for owning orthopedic flip-flops. The video (check it out below) now has more than 28 million views, which means people clearly had THOUGHTS!

Look, wear whatever makes you happy… but I’ll admit it: thong flip-flops do look kinda weird on some of our feet. Sandals? Definitely the better move.

More support, less “gas station parking lot energy.” But guys, if we’re rockin’ them, we also need to agree on one thing: socks with sandals cannot become the backup plan. That’s a fashion emergency nobody asked for!

Check out the viral video ⬇️ ⬇️ below! Read more here ➡️ Buzzfeed