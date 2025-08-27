Shocker! Study Says Power Corrupts… and Sometimes Cheats

Did we not learn this a few weeks back from that Coldplay concert incident?

cheaters
By Mike Kruz

A new study shows men in high-powered roles like CEOs, surgeons and physicians are more likely to cheat!

In fact, 18% admitted it! Oddly enough, unemployed men are right there too, with one in five straying. Women? The pattern flips—those in low-prestige jobs cheat more often (21%) than women in top roles (9%).

Experts say to watch for red flags: secretive phones, dodging couple-posts online and “can’t share location” excuses.

And honestly… did we learn nothing from the Coldplay concert?

If we somehow forgot, that’s when former tech CEO Andy Byron was literally caught on the Jumbotron cuddling with someone who wasn’t his wife.

Let’s just say Chris Martin wasn’t the only one singing about “trouble.”

Source/read more ➡️ NY Post

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

