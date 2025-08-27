Shocker! Study Says Power Corrupts… and Sometimes Cheats Did we not learn this a few weeks back from that Coldplay concert incident?

A new study shows men in high-powered roles like CEOs, surgeons and physicians are more likely to cheat!

In fact, 18% admitted it! Oddly enough, unemployed men are right there too, with one in five straying. Women? The pattern flips—those in low-prestige jobs cheat more often (21%) than women in top roles (9%).

Experts say to watch for red flags: secretive phones, dodging couple-posts online and “can’t share location” excuses.

And honestly… did we learn nothing from the Coldplay concert?

If we somehow forgot, that’s when former tech CEO Andy Byron was literally caught on the Jumbotron cuddling with someone who wasn’t his wife.

Let’s just say Chris Martin wasn’t the only one singing about “trouble.”