September Binge Watching

Here are 11 Netflix shows/movies to watch for this month!
Ready. Set. Binge.. as they day. 🍿🎥
I haven’t seen The Gentleman (Season1 ) yet. But fans of the show can binge watch the second season this month!
Have you heard of Call My Agent? It was a French comedy and it supposed to be really good.
Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story is another one that people seem to be talking about. Based on the true story!
Here’s a list of the big ones so you can decide what to watch in the new month of SEPTEMEBER: What To Binge In September