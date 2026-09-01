September Binge Watching

Here are 11 Netflix shows/movies to watch for this month!

Ready. Set. Binge.. as they day. 🍿🎥

I haven’t seen The Gentleman (Season1 ) yet. But fans of the show can binge watch the second season this month!

Have you heard of Call My Agent? It was a French comedy and it supposed to be really good.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story is another one that people seem to be talking about. Based on the true story!

Here’s a list of the big ones so you can decide what to watch in the new month of SEPTEMEBER: What To Binge In September