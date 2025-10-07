Say what?! The most popular slang words of 2025 Let’s help you navigate some new vocab

If you’ve ever heard a teen say something like “that’s so 6-7” and thought your brain was… well, chopped — same!

The latest wave of Gen Z and Gen Alpha slang isn’t just confusing, it’s practically designed to make us feel like we’ve aged a decade overnight. A new study says “6-7” is the hottest term of 2025, and it doesn’t even mean anything. (Apparently it’s just “brain-rot humor.”) Then there’s “bop,” which used to mean a good song but now describes someone who “bops around” in the dating pool — and it’s not a compliment.

“Mogging” and “looksmaxxing” are the new power moves, meaning you’re outshining or upgrading your look. “Huzz” is hot, “chopped” is not and “big back”... yeah, that one’s about food and body size, depending on the vibe.

So next time your kid says their friend was “glazing” some “zesty huzz,” don’t panic — they’re probably just being dramatic online. The real tea? This isn’t new. Every generation’s had their secret code, from “groovy” to “rad” to “lit.” Today’s just happens to sound like AI glitching out.

As one language expert put it, “It’s not meant for you,” which might be the most savage “OK boomer” ever. So just smile, nod and remember — when it comes to Gen Z slang, you’re not supposed to get it… and that’s kind of the point!

Source/read more here ➡️ USA Today