Saturday Is World Turtle Day

If you love turtles, have stuffed animal turtles, or just simply like to be around turtles and watch reels of turtles.. this day is for you! 🐢

Here are some ways you can celebrate on #worldturtleday:

Get Connected

You can contact American Tortoise Rescue and find out what you can do in Tampa Bay to help promote the protection of turtles.

Support the Turtles

You can donate online to turtle causes, or even arrange your own charity and awareness campaigns to help support your favorite species.

Visit a Turtle Habitat

There are lots of places you can visit to help support turtles and tortoises with a licensed charity.

Enjoy Your Pet Turtle

If you have your own tortoise or turtle, show it some extra appreciation on their special day!

Keep the Beaches Clean

Keeping our beaches free from plastic bags or water bottles will keep the surrounding sea and land life happy.

Happy World Turtle Day! 🐢