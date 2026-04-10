Saturday is National PET Day!

woman with his Golden Labradoodle dog reading at home A woman with his Golden Labradoodle dog at home (Louis-Paul Photo - stock.adobe.com)
By Kristy Knight

Do you have a dog or cat? Bird or guinea pig?

Whatever kind of pet you have, remember this weekend (and every weekend 😉) we are celebrating them!

Our BEST FRIENDS! 🐕🐈

Here are some things you can do on Saturday for your pet:

  • Spring Cleaning! Go through their toys.
  • Maintain your pet-friendly home.
  • Verify when vaccinations are due and schedule an appointment to update.
  • Check collars to ensure tags are secure and numbers are current.
  • Take supplies to those pets in shelters.
  • Help a friend with pets who may be recovering from an illness or procedure. 
  • Adopt a pet!
  • GIVE YOUR PETS SOME EXTRA LOVE! 💗
  • Use #NationalPetDay on your social media posts.

ENJOY THE WEEKEND WITH YOUR PET!

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