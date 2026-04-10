Saturday is National PET Day!

A woman with his Golden Labradoodle dog at home

woman with his Golden Labradoodle dog reading at home

Do you have a dog or cat? Bird or guinea pig?

Whatever kind of pet you have, remember this weekend (and every weekend 😉) we are celebrating them!

Our BEST FRIENDS! 🐕🐈

Here are some things you can do on Saturday for your pet:

Spring Cleaning! Go through their toys.

Maintain your pet-friendly home.

Verify when vaccinations are due and schedule an appointment to update.

Check collars to ensure tags are secure and numbers are current.

Take supplies to those pets in shelters.

Help a friend with pets who may be recovering from an illness or procedure.

Adopt a pet!

GIVE YOUR PETS SOME EXTRA LOVE! 💗

Use #NationalPetDay on your social media posts.

ENJOY THE WEEKEND WITH YOUR PET!