Saturday is National PET Day!

Do you have a dog or cat? Bird or guinea pig?
Whatever kind of pet you have, remember this weekend (and every weekend 😉) we are celebrating them!
Our BEST FRIENDS! 🐕🐈
Here are some things you can do on Saturday for your pet:
- Spring Cleaning! Go through their toys.
- Maintain your pet-friendly home.
- Verify when vaccinations are due and schedule an appointment to update.
- Check collars to ensure tags are secure and numbers are current.
- Take supplies to those pets in shelters.
- Help a friend with pets who may be recovering from an illness or procedure.
- Adopt a pet!
- GIVE YOUR PETS SOME EXTRA LOVE! 💗
- Use #NationalPetDay on your social media posts.
ENJOY THE WEEKEND WITH YOUR PET!