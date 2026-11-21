Santa’s Hiring... and the Dresscode is Surprisingly Flexible! USPS Operation Santa is here to make Christmas brighter

FILE PHOTO: The USPS has once again launched Operation Santa.

If you’d like your holiday shopping to mean something beyond “hopefully they kept the receipt,” USPS Operation Santa is open for letter adoption!

You can read wishes from children and families, choose a letter that speaks to you and help send a little Christmas magic. No chimney experience required.

Letter adoption opened November 16 and runs through December 12, which is also the recommended gift-shipping date. You’ll need to create and verify an account, then follow the program’s shopping and shipping instructions.

Pick something doable for your budget. You don’t have to be the entire North Pole to make someone’s Christmas brighter!