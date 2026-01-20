Rubik’s Cube Mastery!

If you’ve ever stared at a Rubik’s Cube, sighed deeply, and quietly accepted defeat, meet your new hero!

A 95-year-old man from West Seneca, New York just rolled into a Rubik’s Cube competition and casually set multiple world records. Frank Zieminski competed at Two Buffalo Cube Days and walked away with history, becoming the oldest competitor ever while also crushing senior division records on both the classic 3×3 cube and the 2×2, finishing the 3x3 in just 5 minutes, 49 seconds!

This guy picked up cubing decades ago, stuck with it and proved once and for all that patience, practice and a steady hand beat youthful arrogance every time.

It’s also a humbling reminder that maybe — just maybe — the cube isn’t the problem… we are. Because while Frank is out here breaking records before his next cup of coffee, the rest of us are still trying to line up one color and calling it a win.

My 6-year-old niece Emma solved one recently, or so we thought. When asked how she did it, she admitted, “I took all the stickers off!” 😂

