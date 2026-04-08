LONDON - APRIL 01: Mariah Carey arrives at Selfridges to sign copies of her new single 'Touch My Body' on April 1, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Will Mariah Carey get in!? This is the 3rd year she’s been nominated for the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame and many eyes are on her waiting to see what happens!

The announcement will be made on April 13th during an episode of American idol for the Class of 2026!

Fans have been casting their votes online, too, so this is very exciting. On the list:

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Billy Idol

Mariah Carey

Cher

Jeff Buckley

Phil Collins

Melissa Etheridge

Lauryn Hill

INXS

New Edition

P!NK

Sade

Shakira

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan