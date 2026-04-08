Will Mariah Carey get in!? This is the 3rd year she’s been nominated for the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame and many eyes are on her waiting to see what happens!
The announcement will be made on April 13th during an episode of American idol for the Class of 2026!
Fans have been casting their votes online, too, so this is very exciting. On the list:
Iron Maiden
Joy Division/New Order
Oasis
Billy Idol
Mariah Carey
Cher
Jeff Buckley
Phil Collins
Melissa Etheridge
Lauryn Hill
INXS
New Edition
P!NK
Sade
Shakira
Luther Vandross
Wu-Tang Clan