Roadtripping this Memorial Day weekend? You’re NOT alone! Record numbers expected on our highways and byways

Memorial Day weekend is apparently going to look like the opening scene of a road trip movie!

Triple-A says a record 45 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this weekend, topping last year’s record and proving that nothing says “freedom” like sitting in traffic with a cooler full of snacks and someone asking, “Are we there yet?” every 12 minutes.

Most people, that’s more than 39 million, will be driving, while millions more will fly or hop on trains and buses.

The catch? Gas prices are obviously up from last Memorial Day, jumping from a national average of $3.17 a gallon to around $4.56. So if you’re heading out, experts say timing matters: hit the road early in the morning if possible, because leaving around noon could turn your relaxing holiday getaway into an extended parking lot tour of the interstate! Happy trails... to youuuu...

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