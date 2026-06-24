Road-tripping in Florida? We’re DEFINITELY doing it right! The Sunshine State 5th on the list for best roadtrips

If you’ve ever packed up the car, rolled down the windows, and pointed yourself toward the Keys, Orlando, St. Augustine, the Gulf Coast, or anywhere in between, this probably won’t surprise you: Florida has officially been named one of the best road-tripping states in America!

A new study ranked the top states for summer road trips based on cost, safety and the number of attractions and activities available. Minnesota grabbed the top spot overall, but Florida cruised into the Top 5, joining states like Utah, Louisiana and New York.

And honestly? Congrats to we here in Florida, one of the best road-tripping states in the country... but we already knew that! Between world-famous beaches, theme parks, scenic coastal drives, state parks, quirky roadside attractions and enough sunshine to power your playlist, Florida practically feels like it was built for road trips.

Meanwhile, poor Rhode Island landed dead last. To be fair, it’s America’s tiniest state. You could probably blink, miss the state line and accidentally drive through it twice before your GPS recalculates.

California ranked surprisingly low despite having tons to do, largely because of high travel costs, while Louisiana was named the most affordable road-trip destination and Maine earned the title of safest.

As for Florida? We’ll be over here debating whether the next road trip should involve beach chairs, roller coasters, key lime pie, or all three.

Read more here ➡️ WalletHub.com