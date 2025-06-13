The results are in... and we can’t live without COFFEE! Does it come as much of a surprise?

A new "State of Beverages" report has been released and the most IMPORTANT drink of them all is... you guessed it, COFFEE! It’s the top beverage that we Americans “can’t live without.” But which kind of coffee?

62% agree with the statement, “My day doesn’t start until I’ve had a cup of coffee.” 69% agree with, “Drinking coffee every morning is my happy place.”

However, America’s “favorite” beverage is soda. 53% enjoy the taste more than any other beverage. Again... which kind of soda?

