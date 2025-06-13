The results are in... and we can’t live without COFFEE!

Does it come as much of a surprise?

coffee
By Mike Kruz

A new "State of Beverages" report has been released and the most IMPORTANT drink of them all is... you guessed it, COFFEE! It’s the top beverage that we Americans “can’t live without.” But which kind of coffee?

62% agree with the statement, “My day doesn’t start until I’ve had a cup of coffee.” 69% agree with, “Drinking coffee every morning is my happy place.”

However, America’s “favorite” beverage is soda. 53% enjoy the taste more than any other beverage. Again... which kind of soda?

Read more here ➡️ PR Newswire

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

