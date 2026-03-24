Respect Your Cat Day Is Saturday

How to tell if your cat has a fever

Yes, if you have a cat you probably know that they’re the boss of the household! 😹 In doing my research about this, here’s what I found:

They are in control of their environment.

They are entitled.

They judge you from a distance.

They watch you move around the house.

They lurk around corners.

They know their worth.

This is so funny. I don’t have a cat, but many of my family members do and when I texted them about #NationalRespectYourCatDay, they said that cats DEMAND it!

Hilarious.

Here are ways you can celebrate the day:

Keep an open door policy in your home. A closed door is a personal insult to a cat. They like to travel freely about.

A closed door is a personal insult to a cat. They like to travel freely about. Use a slow blink when looking at your cat. Blinking slowly is the ultimate sign of respect and trust. Make intense eye contact to maintain your friendship.

Blinking slowly is the ultimate sign of respect and trust. Make intense eye contact to maintain your friendship. Respect the nap-zones. Did you know that cats spend up to 15 hours a day napping? Let them sleep where they want.

Did you know that cats spend up to 15 hours a day napping? Let them sleep where they want. The petting rule. It’s recommended to pet your cat for about 5 seconds, then pull your hand away. If your cat wants more, they’ll show you with a bossy nudge.

It’s recommended to pet your cat for about 5 seconds, then pull your hand away. If your cat wants more, they’ll show you with a bossy nudge. Say your sorry. Cats don’t just lose their balance - you’re the problem (even if you’re not). Just say you’re sorry so they can move on with their day.

Remember to use the hashtag when posting your pictures this weekend on their special day! 🐈😺😻🙀