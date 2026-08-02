Remember When Everyday Life Required… Patience? We are way too used to instant gratification

BuzzFeed asked older adults what everyday inconveniences from the past would absolutely break people today, and the answers are a beautiful reminder that we somehow survived without smartphones!

Waiting by the house phone ALL NIGHT for someone to call (hopefully that cute girl from class). Writing down directions by hand. Going to the library because Google wasn’t a thing. And if you were away from home and needed to call somebody? Start digging through the couch cushions for a quarter and hope you could find a pay phone!

And, for those of us who experienced winters, nothing built character quite like waiting to find out if school was canceled for snow. No app. No text. You sat six inches from the TV watching that endless list of school names crawl across the bottom.

And let’s not forget typewriters, where one typo could ruin an entire page. Technology may occasionally drive us crazy, but at least I’ll never again have to print out MapQuest directions and hear someone yell, “GET OFF THE INTERNET, I’M EXPECTING A CALL!!”

Read more here ➡️ BuzzFeed