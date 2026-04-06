A record-breaking day for Artemis II! Who else has been absolutely captivated by this historic space mission?

IN SPACE - APRIL 04: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by NASA, NASA astronaut and Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch peers out of one of the Orion spacecraft's main cabin windows, looking back at Earth, as the crew travels towards the Moon on April 4, 2026. NASA's Artemis II mission will take Wiseman, Glover, Koch, and Hansen on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back aboard their Orion spacecraft. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

NASA’s Artemis II mission made history today, as its four-person crew traveled farther from Earth than any humans ever have, surpassing the long-standing record set by the Apollo 13 mission in 1970.

At its peak, the Orion spacecraft reached roughly 252,000+ miles from Earth during a lunar flyby, pushing thousands of miles beyond the Moon itself and marking a major milestone in human space exploration.

Along the way, astronauts observed the Moon’s far side, captured new imagery and experienced the profound isolation of deep space, something no human crew has felt in over half a century.

This record-breaking moment is more than symbolic, it’s a critical step in NASA’s broader Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and eventually pave the way for missions to Mars.

As the crew continues their journey home, you can follow along in real time and witness history unfolding by tuning into NASA’s official live stream here: https://www.nasa.gov/live

Check it out below!