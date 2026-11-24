Before you head out on “one more trip” for Thanksgiving groceries... do you really NEED any more?
Researchers at Penn State and Ohio State estimate U.S. households discarded about $3 billion worth of food during Thanksgiving week last year. Roughly three-quarters of holiday cooks surveyed made more than they needed.
Apparently, “just in case” is America’s most generous serving size.
With Thanksgiving coming November 26, give the fridge a quick inventory before your next shopping trip. Plan around your actual guest count, use what you already have and invite guests to bring containers for leftovers.
A little extra pie is lovely. An entire casserole entering the refrigerator’s witness-protection program? Less useful!
Read more about the research here ➡️ Penn State