Read THIS, before you make TOO MUCH food again this year... Have the tupperware ready!

FILE PHOTO: What are people searching for this Thanksgiving?

Before you head out on “one more trip” for Thanksgiving groceries... do you really NEED any more?

Researchers at Penn State and Ohio State estimate U.S. households discarded about $3 billion worth of food during Thanksgiving week last year. Roughly three-quarters of holiday cooks surveyed made more than they needed.

Apparently, “just in case” is America’s most generous serving size.

With Thanksgiving coming November 26, give the fridge a quick inventory before your next shopping trip. Plan around your actual guest count, use what you already have and invite guests to bring containers for leftovers.

A little extra pie is lovely. An entire casserole entering the refrigerator’s witness-protection program? Less useful!