Rainy weekend? Spider-man is back in theaters! A roof, AC and taking cover from those summer storms with a big bucket of popcorn? Yes, please!

It’s August in Florida, which means there’s a pretty good chance Mother Nature will eventually look at your weekend plans and say, “That’s cute.”

Hey, at least we’ve got some brand-new reasons to grab the popcorn, crank up the A/C and spend a couple hours inside a movie theater.

The BIG one is “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” Tom Holland is back as Peter Parker, four years after No Way Home, living alone in a world where nobody remembers who he is and devoting himself to being Spider-Man full-time.

But Peter’s powers begin changing in ways he can’t control, while a new threat emerges in New York. Mark Ruffalo joins the fun as Hulk, Jon Bernthal is back as Punisher, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return, and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has a mystery role that the internet has already spent approximately 47 million hours trying to figure out.

Looking for something decidedly more grown-up? There’s the R-rated “I Want Your Sex,” starring Cooper Hoffman as a young man hired by an artist played by Olivia Wilde. Their increasingly complicated relationship takes a dark turn when he finds her body in a pool, she disappears, and suddenly he’s a murder suspect. Charli XCX, Daveed Diggs, Margaret Cho and Johnny Knoxville are also along for what sounds like one very strange ride.

And finally, “Above and Below” opened Wednesday and gives you another reason to reconsider ever going into the ocean. Laura Marano stars in this Mexico-set action thriller involving a diving vacation, sharks, criminals at sea and Antonio Banderas as part of the trouble waiting above the surface. Basically, you’re trapped underwater with sharks while bad guys are waiting for you upstairs.

Suddenly sitting through a Florida thunderstorm doesn’t sound so bad. So if this weekend’s forecast turns your outdoor plans into a washout, there’s your Plan B: Spider-Man, a sexy murder mystery, or sharks and Antonio Banderas.

Just remember the most important part of any movie outing: popcorn calories don’t count when it’s raining! 🎥🍿