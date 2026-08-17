Pumpkin Spice & Fall Plans

On Weds you could start off your day by drinking a PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE from Dunkin or Panera! It’s happening. This week!
So I thought it might be fun to get some Fall ideas in our minds so we can plan ahead and put things on the calendar:
Go on a Hayride
Go to a Football Game
Go Apple Picking
Visit a Local Bookstore
Make a Bonfire/Roast Marshmallows
Stroll through a Farmers’ Market
Check out a Harvest Festival
Watch a Fall/Spooky Movie
Go Horseback Riding
Visit a Haunted House
Decorate Pumpkins
Watch a Fall Sunset
Go Thrift Shopping
Make a Meal - Fall Comfort Food! 😋
Let us know your favorite Fall things to do..