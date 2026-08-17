Pumpkin Spice & Fall Plans

Coston Farm and Apple House in Hendersonville, N.C. has pumpkins for picking too!

On Weds you could start off your day by drinking a PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE from Dunkin or Panera! It’s happening. This week!

So I thought it might be fun to get some Fall ideas in our minds so we can plan ahead and put things on the calendar:

Go on a Hayride

Go to a Football Game

Go Apple Picking

Visit a Local Bookstore

Make a Bonfire/Roast Marshmallows

Stroll through a Farmers’ Market

Check out a Harvest Festival

Watch a Fall/Spooky Movie

Go Horseback Riding

Visit a Haunted House

Decorate Pumpkins

Watch a Fall Sunset

Go Thrift Shopping

Make a Meal - Fall Comfort Food! 😋

Let us know your favorite Fall things to do..