Press Start: Celebrating National Video Games Day! What’s YOUR fave? So many to choose from, but I still love those Nintendo games of old

Happy National Video Games Day!

Whether you were button-mashing at the arcade, racing through Mario Kart, or crafting worlds in Minecraft, today’s the perfect excuse to celebrate the games that shaped our lives.

I checked out some surveys, and classics like Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda and Sonic the Hedgehog top many of our favorites (weren’t they also the games that came with each video game system?), while Minecraft reigns as the best-seller of all time.

Even BAFTA voters named Shenmue the most influential game ever, proving greatness comes in many forms—nostalgia, innovation and cultural impact.

Me? I’ll always go back to the original Nintendo sports games!

NBA Jam with its over-the-top dunks, Tecmo Super Bowl with unstoppable plays and Baseball Stars with that old-school charm—those are a few that still hit “start” in my heart.

But what is YOUR fave? Whatever it is, today’s the day to grab a controller and play like it’s the first time all over again! Can you remember those “cheat codes”? 😉