Prepare For Back To School (But No Rush!)

FILE PHOTO: Walmart is among the retailers offering sales in the next weeks for back-to-school.

Could school actually be starting in just a few weeks!? Yep, and we’ll all be sipping on our Pumpkin Spiced Lattes before we know it, too! ☕

From..

Sleep habits

Healthy meals

Getting organized

Studying

It’s all part of preparing for BACK TO SCHOOL.

AND so much more. Check out the list here:

https://www.healthychildren.org/English/ages-stages/gradeschool/school/Pages/back-to-school-tips.aspx