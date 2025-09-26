Practice KINDNESS... this weekend and every day! What act of kindness will you do this weekend? 💙

Sometimes the world moves so fast, that we forget the power of the small things we can do for each other. This weekend, why not slow down a little and make it one about acts of kindness?

It doesn’t have to be big or expensive — a smile to a stranger, holding the door, checking in on a neighbor, even sending a kind text. These little gestures ripple outward in ways we can’t always see!

The Bible reminds us in Ephesians 4:32 : “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.”

In Galatians 6:9 , we’re encouraged not to grow weary in doing good, “for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.” Kindness not only blesses the person receiving it, but it transforms the heart of the one giving it, too!

Even philosophers knew its power. The ancient Greek thinker Plato said, “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a harder battle.” More than two thousand years later, those words still ring true. You never know the load someone else is carrying and your kindness might be just the thing that lightens it.

random acts of kindness

Buy someone’s coffee, let another car merge with a wave and a smile, volunteer, or just speak kindly. It’s easy to be KIND!

What act of kindness will you do this weekend? 💙