Pooh... is that YOU? A California Bear crashing Winnie-the-Pooh’s birthday celebration?

If you grew up loving Winnie-the-Pooh, this feels almost suspiciously perfect!

A real bear wandered into California’s Mammoth Lakes Library on October 14, the beloved bear’s 100th birthday, and raided the staff snacks.

The menu included peanut butter, cookies, peach cups and, naturally, a jar of honey!

The bear browsed a little, then left on its own without damaging the books or shelves.

Honestly, that’s better behavior than someone taking a speakerphone call in the quiet section. Although we should probably establish that “borrowing” the honey still requires returning it!