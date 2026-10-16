Pooh... is that YOU?

A California Bear crashing Winnie-the-Pooh’s birthday celebration?

Happy Birthday Winnie the Pooh! Iconic bear turns 102
By Mike Kruz

If you grew up loving Winnie-the-Pooh, this feels almost suspiciously perfect!

A real bear wandered into California’s Mammoth Lakes Library on October 14, the beloved bear’s 100th birthday, and raided the staff snacks.

The menu included peanut butter, cookies, peach cups and, naturally, a jar of honey!

The bear browsed a little, then left on its own without damaging the books or shelves.

Honestly, that’s better behavior than someone taking a speakerphone call in the quiet section. Although we should probably establish that “borrowing” the honey still requires returning it!

Read and see more here ➡️ UPI

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

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