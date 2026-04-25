Plot twist: My Great-Grandparents just made me (also) Canadian? Pucks, poutine and a new passport?

Did I just wake up with dual citizenship? Thanks to my Canadian great-grandparents, looks like that could be the case!

Somewhere between my morning Tim Horton’s and a deep dive into family history, I realized this isn’t just a quirky “maybe” anymore, it’s a legitimate possibility. A recent rule change means Canadian citizenship by descent no longer stops at your parents.

Now it stretches further back, opening the door for people with grandparents, great-grandparents, or even more distant ties to claim their status. Translation: that long-lost ancestor who braved Canadian winters might have quietly handed you a second passport.

The wild part? If you can prove the lineage, you might already qualify, you just need to make it official. The application itself is surprisingly affordable, but tracking down the paperwork can be a whole adventure involving old records, experts and patience. But... it can be so much fun to learn about those who came before us!

Once submitted, expect a wait of about 10 months before it’s certified. Still, for the price of some digging and a little bureaucracy, you could gain access to an entirely new national identity. Not bad for something that started with a family tree and a hunch!

Read more and get details here ➡️ PBS