Playdate invoices are a thing?

If parenting needed one more thing to argue about online, here it is: playdate invoices!

One mom on TikTok stirred up a storm after joking that parents should start billing each other when their kids come over to play. She even claimed she sent another parent a $15 Venmo request after a playdate, complete with an itemized list — $5 for food, $5 for a toy the kid broke, $1 for chalk, $1 for “couch wear and tear,” and $3 for three bathroom trips. Yes… apparently the bathroom now has a cover charge.

The video exploded online, with many parents saying if they ever received a bill like that, their kid would never be invited back. But the mom later admitted the whole thing was satire and classic “rage bait.”

Still… part of me wonders if a few parents secretly liked the idea. Because if the same kids are always ending up at your house instead of theirs… gee, maybe that’s the point. Send the invoice and see if they finally get the hint!