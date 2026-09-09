Pizza or Ice Cream? Yes. These are a few of my favorite things...

Pizza for dinner, ice cream for dessert… or we could just save time and make them look like the same thing!

A Connecticut ice cream shop called Kelly’s Cone Connection has created an ice cream dessert designed to look remarkably like a slice of New Haven pizza. It starts with a waffle-cone “crust,” topped with strawberry-basil ice cream, strawberry sundae sauce, grated white chocolate “parm” and even white chocolate basil leaves. They add cocoa to the crust for a little authentic-looking New Haven char.

And apparently this place specializes in making your brain question what your stomach is seeing. They’ve previously created ice cream tacos, cheeseburgers, clam chowder and lobster rolls. I’d definitely try the pizza... although if somebody hands me strawberry-basil ice cream that looks this much like a pepperoni slice, my taste buds may need a few seconds to reboot. Would you try ice cream pizza?

Read more here ➡️ Boston.com