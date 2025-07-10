Phrases couples who trust each other use!

“I trust you” is the obvious one

By Mike Kruz

A Harvard-trained psychologist named Dr. Cortney S. Warren has spent plenty of time working with couples.

One of her findings is that the ones who really trust each other tend to say the same things to each other and do so often!

Relationship goal phrases include, “You see me as I am,” or something similar, like “I appreciate that I can be myself with you.”

“I trust you,” is an obvious other one, as is, “We’ll get through this,” and “Go out and have fun with your friends!”

I like that last one!

