A pair of Florida cities in top 10 best for New Year’s resolutions But... Seattle is #1?

It turns out keeping your New Year’s resolutions isn’t just about willpower…it might also depend on your ZIP code!

WalletHub crunched the numbers across 182 cities — looking at everything from gym access and healthy food to job opportunities and debt payoff — and crowned Seattle, Washington the absolute best place to stick with your goals. Yep…Seattle. Rain, coffee and serious commitment vibes.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Scottsdale, Irvine, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Orlando at #6, Austin, Fremont, San Diego and Miami at #10.

But let’s talk Florida for a second. Orlando at #6 and Miami at #10 feels kinda perfect, right? Orlando’s got families racing around theme parks getting 20,000 steps before lunch — plus sunshine, outdoor living and endless job growth.

Miami? Well…trying to resolve to be healthier, but also…brunch. And nightlife. And cafecito. And the beach calling instead of the gym. So maybe the distractions are just prettier.

And Seattle at #1? Maybe the rain keeps you indoors long enough to meal prep and organize your life. Or maybe everyone’s just too caffeinated to fail.

Either way, wherever you live…your resolution still comes down to one thing — showing up. Preferably after coffee!

