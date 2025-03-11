Orange slices on pizza?! A pizzeria chain in Australia dividing the internet with their new creation

The debate always seems to be on for “Hawaiian” pizza which is topped with ham and pineapple. Some LOVE it, some HATE it.

Now, forgive me if it’s already a thing in some random pizzeria here in the land of oranges, but there’s a pizza chain named Bubba Pizza in Australia that seems to have ruffled the feathers of pizza purists with an orange slice (peeled) and ham pizza that’s new to their menu.

How do we feel about this?

Again, no matter what your opinion of the combo, it’s a crime that someone here in the Sunshine State, didn’t already come up with this! At least I don’t know about it...

