Only in Florida: When Pickleball turns into PickleBRAWL! Here I thought the senior years were for RELAXING...

Have we officially reached peak pickleball? Maybe — because when a friendly Sunday match turns into a police call involving 20 people, it’s safe to say things have gotten a little out of hand.

A Volusia County couple is now facing charges after a disagreement over a rules violation — specifically stepping into the “kitchen” — escalated into what can only be described as full-on court-side chaos at a Port Orange country club near Daytona Beach.

What started as words after a match reportedly turned physical, sending one player to the hospital and turning a game known for laughs and light cardio into something much more serious.

Let this be your reminder that pickleball is supposed to be fun… not fight club! Sure, everyone wants the point, but maybe let’s keep the paddles for playing, not swinging.

Because when pickleball turns into pickleBRAWL, it’s probably time to take a water break, laugh it off and remember — nobody’s going pro from the retirement community courts!

A witness called 911 on Feb. 8 to report that “over 20 individuals” were swept into the physical altercation, leading to the arrest of Anthony Sapienza and Julianne Sapienza. #OxygenTrueCrimeNews



