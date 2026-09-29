The One About Matthew Perry

FILE - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait in New York on Feb. 17, 2015. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)

..that’s the name of the new docuseries coming to Netflix on October 27th. All about the life of one of the Friends we knew and loved. Matthew Perry.

I just watched the trailer and it’s pretty raw and chilling. His sister mentions how he spent 7 million dollars trying to fight to get sober. And how he felt inside despite the fame and fortune he had acquired on the TV show Friends, and the movies he starred in.

Find out more about the 3-series docuseries about Matthew Perry and watch the trailer HERE:

Matthew Perry Docuseries