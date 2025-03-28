Old school metal braces are “cool” now?

According to the Washington Post, the answer is yes!

braces
By Mike Kruz

I remember when I was a kid, at first, Invisaline wasn’t even a thing and our only option were those metal braces.

Hated them and didn’t like getting called stuff like “brace face”!

Well, these days, kids are apparently ASKING for those old-school metal braces over other options! Apparently, they are “in fashion” according to an article in “The Washington Post”

One orthodontist in Tucson, Arizona told them kids BEG for metal braces now. He says they’ve become a sort of “fashion symbol.”

A California ortho agreed, saying the trend started about a year ago, with other orthodontists in a Facebook group, claiming it’s now a nationwide trend.

Don’t believe me?!

Read more here ➡️ WaPo

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

