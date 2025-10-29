Oh my GOURD... that’s a HUGE pumpkin! 🎃 A new world record holder, in fact!

Did anyone else throw out their back hauling pumpkins this month? Turns out, you could’ve done worse—like the British twin brothers who just grew a pumpkin that could literally squash a car. Get it? 😉

Ian and Stuart Paton broke the world record with a pumpkin nicknamed “Muggle” tipping the scales at a jaw-dropping 2,819 pounds. That’s heavier than a compact car and big enough to make Cinderella jealous!

The brothers have been at it since their teens—five decades of dirt, dedication and dreams of pumpkin glory. Their record-breaker also measured over 21 feet around, proving that sometimes size does matter.

Let’s break it down... that’s...

🎃 935 pumpkin pies (using about 1.5 pounds of pumpkin purée per pie)

☕ 11,000 pumpkin spice lattes (each using roughly 2 ounces of purée) or...

🍞 2,300 loaves of pumpkin bread (at about 10 ounces of purée per loaf)

So basically, “Muggle” could fuel an entire town’s fall festival and every Starbucks in the UK for a day. Forget carving it — this thing belongs in the Great Pumpkin Bake-Off!

Sunnyfields Farm grows heaviest pumpkin and owns largest squash mosaic 🎃 The heaviest pumpkin weighed 1,278.8 kg (2,819 lb 4 oz) when it was presented by twin brothers Ian and Stuart Paton, meanwhile the mosaic was 212 m2 (2,281 ft2) and was built in tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy's wife Sharon even visited the farm to take a look at the beautiful artistry. Posted by Guinness World Records on Tuesday, October 28, 2025