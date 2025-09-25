NYC the most “Instagrammable” city in the country!

Featured in over 183 million IG posts, it’s the clear winner

NYC pigeon statue
By Mike Kruz

Sure, New York City might be pricey, chaotic and quirky, but it turns out the Big Apple is still America’s favorite backdrop — at least according to Instagram.

A new study by Rivers Wall Art crunched numbers on nearly 900 million posts and crowned NYC the most Instagrammable city in the U.S., with a whopping 183 million snapshots tagged from its five photogenic boroughs.

From skyline sunsets to bagel selfies in Central Park, #NYC and #NewYorkCity have racked up over 180 million tags combined. That’s a lot of angles on the Empire State Building!

NYC skyline (Mike Kruz /Mike Kruz)

Coming in hot but still behind are Los Angeles and Chicago, with 141 million and 60 million posts, respectively.

Las Vegas, San Francisco and D.C. also made the top 10, but oddly enough, no Florida cities found their way into that grouping!

Read more ➡️ NY Post

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!