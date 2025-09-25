NYC the most “Instagrammable” city in the country! Featured in over 183 million IG posts, it’s the clear winner

Sure, New York City might be pricey, chaotic and quirky, but it turns out the Big Apple is still America’s favorite backdrop — at least according to Instagram.

A new study by Rivers Wall Art crunched numbers on nearly 900 million posts and crowned NYC the most Instagrammable city in the U.S., with a whopping 183 million snapshots tagged from its five photogenic boroughs.

From skyline sunsets to bagel selfies in Central Park, #NYC and #NewYorkCity have racked up over 180 million tags combined. That’s a lot of angles on the Empire State Building!

NYC skyline (Mike Kruz /Mike Kruz)

Coming in hot but still behind are Los Angeles and Chicago, with 141 million and 60 million posts, respectively.

Las Vegas, San Francisco and D.C. also made the top 10, but oddly enough, no Florida cities found their way into that grouping!

