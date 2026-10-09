Now might be the time to book those Holiday flights!

They’re not gonna book themselves, after all

Clark Howard: Make airline credit cards work to your advantage Evening view of a passenger plane wing with engine (Papichev Aleksandr/aapsky - stock.adobe.com)
By Mike Kruz

Before you buy another bag of Halloween candy “for the children,” your holiday travel plans might need a little attention!

Google’s latest flight data says October is generally a good time to book Thanksgiving travel. Historically, the lowest Thanksgiving fares appeared about 34 days before departure; for Christmas trips, about 56 days ahead.

Those are averages, though... not magic dates that guarantee a bargain.

So, if you’re heading out of Florida to see family, start comparing fares and turn on price tracking now. Being flexible with travel days can help, too.

Save the suspense for whether your uncle brings up that story again at dinner, not whether you can afford the flight!

Read more here ➡️ Google

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

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