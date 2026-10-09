Now might be the time to book those Holiday flights! They’re not gonna book themselves, after all

Before you buy another bag of Halloween candy “for the children,” your holiday travel plans might need a little attention!

Google’s latest flight data says October is generally a good time to book Thanksgiving travel. Historically, the lowest Thanksgiving fares appeared about 34 days before departure; for Christmas trips, about 56 days ahead.

Those are averages, though... not magic dates that guarantee a bargain.

So, if you’re heading out of Florida to see family, start comparing fares and turn on price tracking now. Being flexible with travel days can help, too.

Save the suspense for whether your uncle brings up that story again at dinner, not whether you can afford the flight!

Read more here ➡️ Google