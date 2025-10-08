Now Hiring: Ghost Hunter - Vegas Edition! If you ain’t ‘fraid o’ no ghost... this could be lucrative

If you’ve ever binge-watched Ghost Adventures and thought, “Yeah, I could totally do that,” your spooky side hustle has arrived!

Casino.org is looking for one fearless paranormal investigator to spend a weekend at the legendary—and possibly haunted—El Cortez Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. This isn’t your average hotel stay; this is Sin City’s oldest running casino, dating back to 1941 and it’s got more ghost stories than Elvis impersonators.

The walls have seen mobsters, mysterious murders and plenty of things that go bump (and maybe gamble?) in the night.

The gig? Hunt down those phantom footsteps and flickering shadows armed with real ghost-hunting gear—EMF meters, EVP recorders and all. You’ll roam the casino’s creepiest corners, capture evidence of anything spooky, and report back your findings.

Oh, and did I mention it pays $5,000? If you’re brave enough to check in, applications are open through Halloween at noon. Just don’t expect the ghosts to split the jackpot! 🎰👀

Source and more info ➡️ Casino.org