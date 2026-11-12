Nothing says “Christmas” like Snoop Dogg and friends! First we light the tree... then we...

FILE - Snoop Dogg poses at the premiere of "The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2," on June 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Snoop Dogg is throwing a Christmas party in a hotel suite, and NBC is letting you in!

Christmas with Snoop airs Wednesday, Dec. 2nd, at 10 pm, right after the Rockefeller Center tree lighting, and streams the next day on Peacock.

Gwen Stefani, Wayne Brady and, of course, Martha Stewart are on the guest list. So the music and the cooking look like they’re under control!

I like any holiday party where you can show up in pajamas and nobody asks you to move your car. The only thing I want to know: When Snoop and Martha put together a holiday playlist, who gets the first song?

Check out more here ➡️ NBC