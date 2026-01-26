It’s so cold elsewhere that... We’ve seen a lot of interesting stories come out of the weekend cold snap

Parts of America (and further north) basically turned into a giant walk-in freezer this weekend!

Flights were canceled by the thousands, vodka bottles froze solid (which feels illegal), bottled water disappeared from shelves everywhere… except Dasani — which the internet has officially decided is the last resort of the apocalypse.

Add in spilled yogurt turning into instant frozen yogurt on a highway, a DoorDash tweet that absolutely did not land and a poll revealing that a not-insignificant chunk of us are wildly unprepared for winter storms and yeah — winter understood the assignment.

But the internet did what the internet does best: found a way to make it weird and delicious.

Because it’s been so cold in Canada, people are literally making ice cream outside in the snow. No machines, no freezer — just cream, sugar, vanilla, salt, a whisk, and Mother Nature doing the heavy lifting.

Honestly, if we’re going to freeze solid anyway, ending the storm with homemade snow-churned ice cream feels like the right move. Roll the video and grab a spoon. 🍦❄️