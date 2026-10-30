Not All Heroes Wear Capes. Some Wear Bananas! Here’s a hero with a peel!

Stephanie Oropeza was heading home from a Halloween party in Orlando, still dressed as a banana, when she saw an SUV crash through a restaurant’s outdoor dining area!

She stopped, called 911 and helped get authorities to the scene. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

The restaurant later thanked its “Banana Hero” with a free meal. Stephanie prefers “Banana Bandit,” although I respectfully submit “Peel Team Six.” I’m sorry...

The important part: she stopped to help, because kindness looks good in absolutely any outfit!

See more here ➡️ ClickOrlando.com