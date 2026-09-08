No Ticket? No Problem! TSA Is Bringing Back Gate Goodbyes Waving goodbye at TSA just doesn’t hit the same

Remember when seeing someone off at the airport actually meant taking them all the way to the gate?

If you’re Gen X or a Boomer, years back, we were able to hang out with family or friends until it was time for them to board, something that disappeared after 9/11. Well, more than two decades later, TSA is testing a little blast from the past with “Gateside, by TSA PreCheck,” a new pilot program, and yes, I appreciate the fact that an airport program is literally called a pilot program.

At 13 airports around the country, approved non-ticketed visitors can once again go through security and meet someone at the gate, see them off, or even grab a bite or drink with them during a layover, because ahead of TSA, a lot of terminals offer no more than a bench and a couple of vending machines!

There are some catches: you’ll need TSA PreCheck or a Known Traveler Number, you have to apply for a Gateside pass ahead of time and availability may be limited during busy travel periods. But for families saying goodbye, welcoming someone home, or just wanting a little more time together before a flight, I LOVE this.

TSA says more airports are coming, too… so maybe someday “dropping you off at the airport” won’t automatically mean getting booted out of the car at Departures! Truthfully... I tend to at least park in the short term parking lot, to get a semi-proper goodbye :)

Read more here ➡️ Newsweek and for more info on signing up ➡️ TSA.gov.