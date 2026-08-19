The dates have been announced! Nov 21st - Jan 18th

This picture was taken last year at the event and it was my first time there! After all these years of living and working in Tampa Bay. Hard to believe it took me that long to drive over there and experience it. WELL WORTH IT!

Plus, it felt like Christmas because it was cold outside.. thus the scarf! 🧣

If you’ve never been, I’d definitely recommend going.

We had such a great time. And yes, seriously, there are lights everywhere so it’s beautiful. I’d add this.. make dinner reservations and hotel reservations in advance. Sometimes well in advance to make sure you get to stay and eat where you’d like to.

NIGHTS OF LIGHTS is a big season in St Augustine and there will be tons of people on the streets.. so get ready!

Find out more info HERE: Nights of Lights Ultimate Guide