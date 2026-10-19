A Night At The Museum

It’s a 15 year tradition here in Tampa Bay!

Get ready for another family-friendly Halloween celebration at the Tampa Bay History Center. 🎃👻

Saturday, October 24, celebrate Halloween with an afternoon of trick-or-treating, candy, crafts, games, entertainment and costumed characters throughout the museum.

Check out the candy stations, meet a bunch of costumed characters, and take part in games and crafts - all surrounded by the stories of Florida’s past.

And don’t forget about the cool pics you could take!

Find out more and get tickets:

A Night At The Museum