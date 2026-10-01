New Spice Girls Commercial

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Emma Bunton of Spice Girls and Rachel Dratch speak onstage during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Meet the SIXTH Spice Girl - PUMPKIN SPICE - in a new commercial for Dunkin’! Pumpkin Spice is played by Rachel Dratch from Saturday Night Live.

I cannot help but think of her as “Debbie Downer” on SNL. And that music they’d play when they zoomed in on her face to show the downer expression she used to have. 🤣

I also remember her totally laughing and not being able to keep it together during some the sketches!

Baby Spice and Ginger Spice star in the commercial, too.

Find out more about it - and see it HERE:

Spice Girls Commercial