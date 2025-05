I’m a big Karate Kid fan.. so I’m excited to see Karate Kid: Legends!

(AND OF COURSE RALPH MACCHIO IS IN IT)

I saw Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning last weekend in the movie theater and it was GREAT!!

Here are a list of some new ones coming out and the trailers, too:

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/movies/article/see-wes-andersons-the-phoenician-scheme-in-theaters-rent-the-prosecutor-stream-captain-america-brave-new-world-plus-more-movies-to-watch-this-weekend-100005257.html