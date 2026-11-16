Robert Pattinson attending 'The Odyssey' world premiere in Leicester Square in London on July 6, 2026. (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

#TeamEdward fans must be excited about this.. because of course we’ll always know and love him as Edward.💗

Robert Pattinson is the NEW James Bond!

Pattinson, age 40, will succeed Daniel Craig after a secretive search for the franchise’s next actor. It was rumored for awhile that he was on the list and it’s now confirmed!

Other BOND actors include:

Sean Connery

George Lazenby

Roger Moore

Timothy Dalton

Pierce Brosnan

There have been 25 Bond Movies grossing more than $7 billion worldwide in ticket sales! No Time to Die collected $774 million in 2021!

Good luck to Robert as he starts an entire new chapter!