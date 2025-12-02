NEW Christmas Movies To Watch

I have already watched some of these! Haha
A Merry Little EX-Mas starring Alicia Silverstone was pretty good! Entertaining and so good to see her again.
Coming this weekend to the Hallmark Channel is the movie, She’s Making A List, starring Lacey Chabert! A Hallmark favorite, of course.
And on Prime starting tomorrow (12/3) the movie, Oh. What. Fun. with Michelle Pfeiffer.
Find out more about these, and others, HERE:
https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g69158956/best-new-christmas-movies-2025/