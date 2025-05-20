Netflix saves Sesame Street?!

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Sesame Street characters pose under a "123 Sesame Street" sign at the "Sesame Street" 40th Anniversary temporary street renaming in Dante Park on November 9, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

When I think of MY childhood, “Sesame Street” holds such a special place in my heart and, thanks to Netflix, it looks like it’s not going anywhere anytime soon! The streaming app has struck a deal for new episodes of the legendary show.

Up until recently, Sesame Workshop had a deal with Warner Brothers Discovery, but the new episodes wouldn’t air on PBS until months after their debut on HBO and Max (I know... “Sesame Street” on HBO feels weird, but remember “Fraggle Rock” in the ‘80s?).

Under the new deal, fresh episodes of “Sesame Street” will hit PBS the same day as Netflix.

“Sesame Street” will begin its 56th season later this year.