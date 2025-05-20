Netflix saves Sesame Street?!

“Sesame” set to get a 56th season

Sesame Street
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Sesame Street characters pose under a "123 Sesame Street" sign at the "Sesame Street" 40th Anniversary temporary street renaming in Dante Park on November 9, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
By Mike Kruz

When I think of MY childhood, “Sesame Street” holds such a special place in my heart and, thanks to Netflix, it looks like it’s not going anywhere anytime soon! The streaming app has struck a deal for new episodes of the legendary show.

Up until recently, Sesame Workshop had a deal with Warner Brothers Discovery, but the new episodes wouldn’t air on PBS until months after their debut on HBO and Max (I know... “Sesame Street” on HBO feels weird, but remember “Fraggle Rock” in the ‘80s?).

Under the new deal, fresh episodes of “Sesame Street” will hit PBS the same day as Netflix.

“Sesame Street” will begin its 56th season later this year.

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

