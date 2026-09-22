Netflix Binge Watching This Week

I can always find a good show or movie to watch on Netflix! But I’m also guilty of watching the SAME shows or movies over and over.. and have you noticed some of the big movies from the 80s and 90s are now on Netflix, too?

Below is a list of the big ones for this week. I think I’ll skip The Lizzie Borden Story! But I did watch The Perfect Lie already.. and considering checking out Not a Stranger!

What have you been watching lately?

And what would you recommend?

Netflix top 10 shows right now

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story (2026)

Jo Koy: Blue in the Face (2026)

Crew Girl (2026)

Not a Stranger (2026)

I Survived A Serial Killer (2021)

The Perfect Lie (2026)

Death of the Pastor’s Wife (2026)

The Gentlemen (2024)

Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs (2025)

The Doll (2026)

See trailers and find out more info HERE:

Netflix Binge Watching