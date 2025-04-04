Need to relieve some stress this weekend? Dance! Dancing while cleaning is fun too, but not quite as effective

What’s happening this weekend? After the long work week, sometimes we have to force ourselves to hit the gym or go for a run, but how about an activity that’s fun and actually might relieve stress better? Try dancing!

A new study finds DANCING might be the best way to relieve stress, because it combines four different natural stress relievers: music, rhythm, movement and socialization.

Any of those things on their own can help with stress and anxiety, but together, you’ll feel unstoppable!

Dancing at home, or even in your seat while listening to the RADIO can help.

But, it’s even better when you can get social with it, dancing with other people along with some physical contact.

So throw on those dancing shoes this weekend and hit the town! Might help ya relax a little too!

